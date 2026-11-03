China's top trade negotiator meets with US agricultural trade delegation
China's lead trade negotiator Li Chenggang met with a US agricultural trade delegation on Monday, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Tuesday. Both sides exchanged views on topics such as China-US economic and trade relations and bilateral agricultural product trade cooperation, the ministry said.
Chinese buying of US farm goods other than soybeans is on track for a seven-year low this year despite an agreement to purchase billions of dollars in imports, a Reuters analysis of customs data showed, underscoring long-running uncertainties about the deal.