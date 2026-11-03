China's top trade negotiator meets with US agricultural trade delegation

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 09:04 IST
China's top trade negotiator meets with US agricultural trade delegation

​China's ​lead trade ‌negotiator Li Chenggang ​met with a US agricultural ‌trade delegation on Monday, the Chinese commerce ministry said on ‌Tuesday. Both sides exchanged views ‌on topics such as China-US economic and trade relations and bilateral ⁠agricultural ​product trade ⁠cooperation, the ministry said.

Chinese buying of ⁠US farm goods other ​than soybeans is on track for ⁠a seven-year low this year ⁠despite ​an agreement to purchase billions of dollars in ⁠imports, a Reuters analysis of customs ⁠data ⁠showed, underscoring long-running uncertainties about the deal.

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