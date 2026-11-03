Horse racing-Point of Law runs down Royal Supremacy in Melbourne Cup thriller

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 10:08 IST
Horse racing-Point of Law runs down Royal Supremacy in Melbourne Cup thriller

Point Of Law ​ran down surprise leader Royal ​Supremacy on the home ‌straight to ​win the 166th running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington on Tuesday, giving trainer Ciaron Maher ‌his second victory in Australia's biggest horse race.

The 4-year-old stallion bided his time as Royal Supremacy opened up a lead of 20 lengths going around the ‌final corner before accelerating over the last 300 metres to win ‌by two lengths. Zahrann finished second ahead of Juja Kibo to give Maher, who co-trained 2022 winner Gold Trip and had seven horses in the race, a sweep of the ⁠top ​three.

"Please don't wake ⁠me up, it's an amazing feeling," jockey Ethan Brown said from the saddle as he ⁠brought the 6-1 second favourite in. "I looked up and Royal Supremacy was about 20 ​in front. I thought, 'oh, God, just stay cool, stay patient, cut ⁠the bend'. And once he got that clear running, his turn of foot was enormous. ⁠He's ​going to be a superstar horse."

Irish trainer Joseph O'Brien prepared five horses for the race but had to settle for a best ⁠of fourth place with Sons and Lovers. Asterix was scratched and trainer Chris Waller ⁠fined A$50,000 ($35,080) hours ⁠before the race after a stablehand applied a liniment to the gelding's forelegs without permission from the stewards.

($1 = 1.4253 ‌Australian ‌dollars)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

Global
2
Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Global
3
Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yonhap reports

Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yo...

Global
4
Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to Carney

Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to C...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Gender Gap in Green Growth: UNDP Reveals Why Women Must Lead the Fight Against Pollution

The Hidden Price of Digital Money: IMF Reveals What Really Drives Stablecoin Transfer Costs

Portugal's Economic Future at Crossroads as OECD Urges Stronger Productivity Institutions

South Africa’s Taxi Heat Crisis Exposes Major Gaps in Worker Safety and Climate Adaptation Plans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026