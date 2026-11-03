Singapore will push for stronger action against transboundary haze as ASEAN chair in 2027, says minister
Singapore will work with ASEAN member states to strengthen the implementation of an agreement on transboundary haze when it chairs the regional bloc next year, the country's environment minister said on Tuesday.
It will also work with the bloc to establish the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control in Indonesia, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.