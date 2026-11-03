Australia's central bank lifts rates to 18-year high, split vote points to pause ahead

Australia's central bank raised its cash rate to an 18-year high on Tuesday in its fifth hike of the year, though a surprisingly narrow 6-3 vote signalled policymakers may be nearing the end of their tightening campaign. Wrapping up its November policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia's board lifted rates by ‌25 basis points to 4.85% and said it would continue to do what it considers necessary to bring inflation to target. However, it did remove a reference to increasing the cash rate further if needed.

Markets seized on the less-hawkish tone, pushing the Australian dollar lower and strengthening bets that the RBA will leave rates unchanged at its meeting next month. The Aussie dollar slipped 0.3% to $0.6979 and three-year government bond futures fell 4 ticks to 95.13. Thirty of 32 ‌economists polled by Reuters expected a hike, while markets implied an 88% chance of a move after hot third-quarter inflation data and hawkish commentary from policymakers eclipsed concerns about unemployment climbing to a five-year high..

"Given the ‌revised inflation outlook and the continuing upside risks, the Board judged that a further tightening in financial conditions is warranted to support the return of inflation to target," the board said in a statement. "The Board will continue to do what it considers necessary to bring inflation sustainably back to target."

The RBA's 125 basis points of tightening this year has more than reversed the 75 basis points of policy easing from 2025, putting Australia at the hawkish end of developed market central banks. Elsewhere, the Federal Reserve stayed on hold this month while ⁠the Reserve Bank ​of New Zealand stunned markets by pausing in a razor-thin ⁠vote. "The challenge for the RBA is that inflation remains sticky just as growth momentum is beginning to slow," said Katherine Palmer, head of fixed income strategy at BlackRock Australia.

"With the full effect of this year’s tightening still working its way through the economy, we ⁠expect the RBA to hold from here as it assesses incoming data and policy transmission, while retaining the option to tighten further if inflation pressures fail to ease," Palmer added. Stephen Smith, a partner at Deloitte Access Economics, said the split 6-3 vote reflected ​the difficult trade-off facing policymakers as households cut spending and businesses grapple with softer demand.

"Today's increase adds to the risk that growth will weaken by more than expected through next year, even as ⁠inflation stays elevated," Smith said. A separate RBA update on the economic outlook saw its inflation forecasts raised "materially" and staying high for longer, even assuming interest rates remained around current levels for a year or more.

That points to the prospect of a prolonged period of weak growth and persistent price ⁠pressures. "That ​is a difficult outcome for households already cutting spending and businesses facing weaker sales... This could explain why today's call to hike rates was a split 6-3 decision," Smith said.

ENTRENCHED INFLATION FEARS Australian policymakers fear elevated oil prices could feed into broader price pressures in the economy and unmoor inflation expectations. Underlying inflation accelerated to a two-year high of 3.7% in the third quarter, after spending more than five years above the central bank's 2% ⁠to 3% target band.

The policy tightening has been felt most acutely in the housing market, which is on track for its biggest downturn in four decades. The slump is expected to curb household spending through negative ⁠wealth effects and ripple across industries tied to housing turnover, ⁠from real estate agencies and conveyancing firms to removal companies. The labour market has also softened, with the unemployment rate hitting a five-year high of 4.7%, but the central bank still judges it to be a little tight and a source of inflationary pressures.

Australia's economy has slowed under the weight of higher borrowing costs, but not ‌enough to ease inflation concerns, with a ‌data centre investment boom continuing to fuel demand in an economy constrained by limited supply.