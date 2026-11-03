Russian attacks hit energy facilities in Ukraine's Odesa and Zhytomyr regions

Russian attacks ​on Ukraine's ​energy infrastructure overnight ‌left more ​than 180,000 customers in the Zhytomyr region without ‌power and heavily damaged a facility belonging to private energy firm DTEK in ‌the Odesa region, officials and the company ‌said. Scheduled power outages were in place across the Odesa region. About 130 settlements in ⁠the ​Zhytomyr region ⁠were without electricity on Tuesday morning, according to ⁠its governor, Vitalii Bunechko. No deaths or ​injuries were reported.

In the Odesa region, ⁠an attack shortly before midnight on Monday caused ⁠significant ​destruction at a facility run by DTEK Odesa Electric Networks, the ⁠company said. It added the site had been ⁠shelled ⁠repeatedly over the past two months and repairs would take ‌a ‌long time.