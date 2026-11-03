Russian attacks hit energy facilities in Ukraine's Odesa and Zhytomyr regions
Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight left more than 180,000 customers in the Zhytomyr region without power and heavily damaged a facility belonging to private energy firm DTEK in the Odesa region, officials and the company said. Scheduled power outages were in place across the Odesa region. About 130 settlements in the Zhytomyr region were without electricity on Tuesday morning, according to its governor, Vitalii Bunechko. No deaths or injuries were reported.
In the Odesa region, an attack shortly before midnight on Monday caused significant destruction at a facility run by DTEK Odesa Electric Networks, the company said. It added the site had been shelled repeatedly over the past two months and repairs would take a long time.