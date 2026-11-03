Soccer-Asian Cup postponed until December 2027, AFC says

The Asian Cup ​has been postponed from early 2027 to December ‌next ​year following recent attacks on hosts Saudi Arabia, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday.

A strike on Riyadh's international airport last month killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi ‌movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade. The attacks have continued, with the Houthis saying on Monday they had launched drones towards Dammam airport, raisingmore questions over whether the Asian Cup could still go ahead as scheduled from January 7 to February 5.

On Tuesday, the AFC ‌said the 24-team tournament would now take place from December 23 next year to January 21, 2028. The competition's organising committee said the tournament ‌had been rescheduled in light of the "exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions".

"The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval," it added. "Exceptional circumstances have been created for the organisation and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled, making the postponement necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, ⁠spectators and ​other stakeholders."

SAUDI 'FULLY PREPARED' TO HOST Yasser Al-Misehal, ⁠head of the local organising committee for the Asian Cup, said Saudi Arabia had been fully prepared to host the tournament as scheduled.

"We will continue our work with the same momentum ⁠leading up to the tournament's new dates in December 2027," Al-Misehal told the Saudi state news agency. "We are working closely with the AFC and all our partners to ​ensure a seamless, high-standard organizational experience, and to deliver an exceptional edition worthy of both the kingdom’s stature and the AFC Asian Cup."

The ⁠Saudi government has invested heavily in sport through its Public Investment Fund in recent years and the Asian Cup was pitched as an early rehearsal for hosting the World Cup in ⁠2034. Saudi ​Arabia have won the Asian Cup three times but have never hosted the continental tournament.

The Asian Cup, traditionally staged in odd-numbered years, had been set to switch to an even-year cycle beginning with the 2032 tournament. Disruptions in travel and security concerns have affected other sporting events in Saudi Arabia, ⁠with golf's Asian Tour postponing the Saudi International indefinitely, while cycling's Urban World Championships were also cancelled.

The Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament in Riyadh ⁠has been moved from October to ⁠December and world soccer governing body FIFA postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 video game competition in Jeddah until an unspecified future date. Not all sport in the kingdom has been called off, however, with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez beating Christian Mbilli ‌in their world title ‌bout in Riyadh on Saturday.