Aramco CEO says firm exploring new export routes, ready to ramp up production

​Saudi Aramco ​is exploring additional ‌export routes ​and overseas capacity, including a potential ‌expansion of its East-West pipeline, CEO Amin Nasser said on Tuesday in ‌a statement to Reuters. The company ‌remains ready to rapidly ramp up production when the situation calls for it, ⁠Nasser ​added.

The ⁠US-Israeli war on Iran has cut ⁠Aramco's output, but higher oil prices ​have offset the reduced volumes. Aramco has ⁠been exporting crude from its ⁠eastern ​terminals in the Gulf, its traditional outlet, as well as ⁠its western terminals in the Red Sea ⁠via ⁠the East-West pipeline.