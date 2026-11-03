Aramco CEO says firm exploring new export routes, ready to ramp up production
Saudi Aramco is exploring additional export routes and overseas capacity, including a potential expansion of its East-West pipeline, CEO Amin Nasser said on Tuesday in a statement to Reuters. The company remains ready to rapidly ramp up production when the situation calls for it, Nasser added.
The US-Israeli war on Iran has cut Aramco's output, but higher oil prices have offset the reduced volumes. Aramco has been exporting crude from its eastern terminals in the Gulf, its traditional outlet, as well as its western terminals in the Red Sea via the East-West pipeline.