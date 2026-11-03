Aramco CEO says firm exploring new export routes, ready to ramp up production

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 12:13 IST
Aramco CEO says firm exploring new export routes, ready to ramp up production

​Saudi Aramco ​is exploring additional ‌export routes ​and overseas capacity, including a potential ‌expansion of its East-West pipeline, CEO Amin Nasser said on Tuesday in ‌a statement to Reuters. The company ‌remains ready to rapidly ramp up production when the situation calls for it, ⁠Nasser ​added.

The ⁠US-Israeli war on Iran has cut ⁠Aramco's output, but higher oil prices ​have offset the reduced volumes. Aramco has ⁠been exporting crude from its ⁠eastern ​terminals in the Gulf, its traditional outlet, as well as ⁠its western terminals in the Red Sea ⁠via ⁠the East-West pipeline.

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