Cricket-Conway out of India ODI after collision with Henry

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said opener Devon Conway ​will miss the first one-day ​international against India due to ‌a ​head injury after colliding with teammate Matt Henry during training at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday. The players ‌were attempting a catch when they clashed and Conway was ruled out with concussion after a head injury assessment, NZC said in a statement.

"Both players will continue ‌to be monitored and their involvement in the series against India will ‌be updated in due course." New Zealand are already missing Rachin Ravindra due to a shoulder injury and Mark Chapman, who has a hamstring problem.

Captain Mitchell Santner confirmed Tim Seifert will take ⁠Conway's place ​but was hopeful ⁠that Henry would be available for Wednesday's match. "He (Conway) is obviously very good in one-day cricket and ⁠was biding his time in the T20 series," Santner told reporters. "I guess another one ​of those freak accidents that happens."

India, who won the preceding T20 series ⁠3-2, are using the five-match ODI series as part of their preparations for next year's World ⁠Cup. "The ​World Cup will certainly be at the back of our mind," India captain Shubman Gill told reporters.

"These conditions are going to be much similar ⁠to those in South Africa ... Keeping that in mind, the experience will be valuable ⁠for both our ⁠batters and bowlers." Gill and batter KL Rahul will sit out the final two ODIs to prepare for the two tests ‌that follow.