China regulator tells banks to pause IPOs, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 12:27 IST
China regulator tells banks to pause IPOs, FT reports

China's ‌securities regulator ​has told investment banks to pause initial public offerings ‌and has suspended large share sales by existing shareholders until markets recover, The Financial Times reported ‌on Tuesday, citing three people with knowledge of ‌the discussions.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission held meetings with investment banks and gave informal "window guidance" over the ⁠past ​few days, ⁠the report added. Reuters could not immediately verify the ⁠report.

The move follows a sharp selloff that saw ​the blue-chip CSI300 Index slumping 8.5% in October, ⁠its worst monthly performance in more than a ⁠decade. Chinese ​regulators rolled out a handful of measures on Monday, from conducting swap operations ⁠to upgrading a lending facility for stock buybacks by ⁠listed ⁠companies, as part of efforts to stabilise struggling capital markets.

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