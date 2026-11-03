Soccer-West Ham part ways with manager Espirito Santo

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 15:01 IST
Soccer-West Ham part ways with manager Espirito Santo

West Ham United ended ​Nuno Espirito Santo's stint ​as manager on Tuesday ‌after back-to-back ​defeats which have left them only eighth in the Championship as the ‌club pursues a return to the Premier League. Espirito Santo joined a struggling West Ham in September 2025, but was unable ‌to turn the team around and they were relegated ‌to the second tier for the first time since 2011.

"The Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary at this time in ⁠order ​to ensure that ⁠the Club's objectives and expectations remain on track," West Ham said. West ⁠Ham had stuck with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur ​boss, who was named manager of the month in ⁠September. Results tailed off last month, however, with successive home defeats by ⁠Southampton ​and West Bromwich Albion.

"The process of recruiting a new head coach is already underway," West Ham said ⁠in a statement. "Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will take ⁠temporary charge ⁠of squad preparations ahead of tomorrow evening's EFL Championship fixture at Cardiff City," they added.

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