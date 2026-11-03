​A passenger plane from ​London made an unscheduled landing ‌at Warsaw-Modlin ​airport in Poland after a bomb threat alert on Tuesday, forcing the airport to close, ‌and another plane from Copenhagen was being checked at Warsaw-Chopin airport.

Security services were verifying the reported threat in Modlin, the airport said in a ‌statement. "At 9:54 a.m., a bomb threat alert was announced on ‌board an aircraft operating a flight on the route London Heathrow (LHR) – Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW). At 10:01 a.m., a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft landed at Warsaw/Modlin Airport," it said.

"Due ⁠to ​the situation, Warsaw/Modlin ⁠Airport remains closed until further notice. The services are underway to verify the reported threat ⁠and ensure the safety of all people present at the airport." The 181 ​people aboard the plane were being evacuated, it said. A spokesperson ⁠for Polish airlines LOT confirmed it was a LOT flight.

A bomb threat was also ⁠reported ​on an SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw, which landed at Chopin Airport and was being checked, a Warsaw-Chopin Airport spokesperson ⁠said, adding that the airport was continuing operations. Warsaw has two airports - Chopin is ⁠within the ⁠city limits and Modlin, mostly used by budget airlines, is about 36 km (22 miles) from the capital.