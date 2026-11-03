Kremlin confirms trilateral Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi next week

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 15:10 IST
Kremlin confirms trilateral Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi next week

Russia ​will hold ​three-way peace talks with ‌Ukraine and ​the United States in Abu Dhabi from November ‌10-11, the Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday. Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, ‌will serve as Moscow's chief negotiator ‌at the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

US negotiators have been ⁠seeking ​a ⁠breakthrough in the war, now in its fifth ⁠year. The last US-mediated peace talks took place ​in February, before the United States ⁠and Israel launched a war against Iran. US envoy ⁠Steve ​Witkoff said on Monday that the United States would bring together delegations ⁠from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi next ⁠week ⁠to discuss post-war security agreements and de-escalation.

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