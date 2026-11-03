Kremlin confirms trilateral Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi next week
Russia will hold three-way peace talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11, the Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday. Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, will serve as Moscow's chief negotiator at the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
US negotiators have been seeking a breakthrough in the war, now in its fifth year. The last US-mediated peace talks took place in February, before the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday that the United States would bring together delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi next week to discuss post-war security agreements and de-escalation.