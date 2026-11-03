Kremlin hopes plans for US-Russia-China leaders’ meeting on APEC sidelines will be finalised soon

The ​Kremlin said ​on Tuesday ‌it hoped arrangements ​for a three-way meeting between the leaders of ‌Russia, China and the United States later in November would be finalised in the ‌coming days. "There is a general understanding ‌among the participants in the potential meeting that it would be appropriate and highly useful," ⁠Kremlin ​spokesman Dmitry ⁠Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

In October, ⁠US President Donald Trump said he ​was open to three-way arms-control talks with ⁠Beijing and Moscow. The Kremlin has said previously ⁠that ​President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ⁠could hold a three-way meeting on the ⁠sidelines ⁠of this month's APEC summit in China.