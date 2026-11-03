Kremlin hopes plans for US-Russia-China leaders’ meeting on APEC sidelines will be finalised soon
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it hoped arrangements for a three-way meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States later in November would be finalised in the coming days. "There is a general understanding among the participants in the potential meeting that it would be appropriate and highly useful," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
In October, US President Donald Trump said he was open to three-way arms-control talks with Beijing and Moscow. The Kremlin has said previously that President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a three-way meeting on the sidelines of this month's APEC summit in China.