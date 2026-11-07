Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-WTA Finals to test endurance, nerve in Indian Wells

The WTA Finals will offer the ​season's elite a final test of consistency, resilience and composure, with defending champion Elena Rybakina and ​rival Aryna Sabalenka set to lead the field in the California desert, ‌former ​player and Tennis Channel analyst Chanda Rubin said. The season-ending championship brings together the year's top eight players, a distinction Rubin said reflects not just peak performance but the ability to withstand the demands of a long calendar.

Tennis-Alcaraz saves match points, battles back to topple Fritz in Paris

World number two Carlos Alcaraz saved two ‌match points as he clawed his way back to beat Taylor Fritz 6-7(10) 7-5 6-3 on Friday to reach the Paris Masters semi-finals for the first time and deny the American a spot in the season-ending ATP Finals. The world number 12 was on the brink of his second win in eight meetings against the Spaniard but could not close it out, missing out on the last ATP Finals spot which now will go ‌to Spain's Rafael Jodar. Alcaraz will next face either Casper Ruud or Nuno Borges.

Basketball-NBA steps up Mexico growth push as franchise ambitions remain on hold

The NBA is expanding its year-round presence in Mexico, betting that ‌a fan base of about 30 million, growing digital consumption and grassroots programs can deepen its reach in one of its largest markets outside the US, even as the prospect of a local franchise remains distant. Raul Zarraga, the basketball league's head of operations for Latin America and Canada, said the United States' southern neighbor had become a "top priority" because of the rising popularity of the sport.

Motor racing-Verstappen quickest in final Sao Paulo practice ahead of Antonelli

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the fastest time in final practice on Saturday ⁠for Formula ​One's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, finishing ahead of newly crowned ⁠champion Kimi Antonelli before qualifying later in the day. The four-times champion clocked one minute 11.622 seconds, 0.025 faster than the 20-year-old Mercedes driver who had topped the second practice at Interlagos circuit on Friday.

Ice hockey-Belarus may appeal against IIHF exclusion from 2027 championships after fresh ⁠ruling

The Belarus hockey federation said on Saturday it might appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the International Ice Hockey Federation ruled that its national teams would remain excluded from the 2027 men's World Championship and World Junior Championship. The ​decision comes days after CAS overturned the IIHF's 2022 ban on Russia, prompting ice hockey's governing body to begin exploring ways to implement the ruling despite significant logistical and sporting challenges.

Ravens acquire veteran ⁠QB Jacoby Brissett from Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens acquired veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. The teams did not disclose the terms of the deal but multiple outlets reported the Cardinals received a fourth-round pick in 2027 and a seventh-round selection in 2028. ⁠Baltimore ​reportedly also received a fifth-round pick in 2027.

Motorcycling-Bezzecchi smashes lap record twice to grab Qatar MotoGP pole from Marquez

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi grabbed pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday, smashing the lap record twice to snatch pole from Ducati's MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez. Bezzecchi clocked one minute 50.028 seconds at the Lusail International Circuit to take pole, 0.266 seconds ahead of Marquez while 2023 race winner Fabio di Giannantonio of ⁠VR46 Racing joins them on the front row after going third fastest.

Tennis-Audio recording disabled on practice courts at WTA Finals after Pegula comments livestreamed

Audio recording has been disabled on practice courts at the WTA ⁠Finals, the governing body's chair said on Friday, after private ⁠comments by Jessica Pegula about Mirra Andreeva were broadcast during a livestream this week. During a practice session at Indian Wells, California, that was streamed on the WTA's YouTube channel, microphones captured a conversation between world number five Pegula and her coach Mark Knowles.

Motor racing-Formula One extends Sao Paulo contract to 2035

Formula One will ‌continue to race at Sao ‌Paulo's Interlagos circuit until 2035 after announcing a five-year contract extension on Saturday. The existing contract, under an extension agreed in ​2023, had been due to run until 2030.