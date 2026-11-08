Boxing-Britain's Hutchinson beats Buatsi to take vacant WBC light-heavyweight title
Britain's Willy Hutchinson beat compatriot Joshua Buatsi by unanimous decision on Saturday to take the vacant WBC light-heavyweight belt.
Britain's Willy Hutchinson beat compatriot Joshua Buatsi by unanimous decision on Saturday to take the vacant WBC light-heavyweight belt.
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