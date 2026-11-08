Thick smoke at Tehran refinery caused by safety flaring, no fire reported

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 13:53 IST
Thick smoke at Tehran refinery caused by safety flaring, no fire reported

​Thick smoke ​and flames ‌seen rising from ​Tehran's oil refinery on Sunday ‌were caused by activation of its flare systems after electrical and ‌technical problems, the refinery's public relations ‌office was reported as saying by the oil ministry's news outlet, ⁠Shana.

The ​refinery ⁠said the systems had been activated ⁠to release excess gases in accordance ​with industrial safety procedures. It said ⁠no fire had broken out in ⁠its ​processing units, the situation was under control and teams ⁠were working to restore normal operations. ⁠Fuel ⁠production and supply continued without interruption, it added.

TRENDING

1
Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

Global
2
NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

Global
3
Trump vows new US air show will be biggest in the world

Trump vows new US air show will be biggest in the world

Global
4
Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil dead

Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil dead

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Closing MENA’s Gender Finance Gap Could Open New Markets for Banks, Businesses and Investors

From India to Europe: Why IMEC Must Fix Rail Links and Border Delays to Unlock Global Trade

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026