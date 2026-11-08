Thick smoke at Tehran refinery caused by safety flaring, no fire reported

​Thick smoke ​and flames ‌seen rising from ​Tehran's oil refinery on Sunday ‌were caused by activation of its flare systems after electrical and ‌technical problems, the refinery's public relations ‌office was reported as saying by the oil ministry's news outlet, ⁠Shana.

The ​refinery ⁠said the systems had been activated ⁠to release excess gases in accordance ​with industrial safety procedures. It said ⁠no fire had broken out in ⁠its ​processing units, the situation was under control and teams ⁠were working to restore normal operations. ⁠Fuel ⁠production and supply continued without interruption, it added.