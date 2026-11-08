Reece Walsh scored a ​hat-trick as reigning champions Australia ​caught fire on a chilly ‌evening to ​beat Samoa 44-12 and reach the Rugby League World Cup final for the 13th time on Sunday.

The ‌tournament hosts ran in eight tries to secure a trip to Brisbane next Sunday for the title decider against New Zealand, who beat Tonga 34-10 in the other ‌semi-final at Lang Park on Saturday. The 12-times world champions had been under ‌fire for limp performances in the group stage but finally found their groove in this rematch of the 2022 final.

Halfback Tom Dearden, second row Jacob Preston, winger Tom Trbojevic, Walsh and centre ⁠Bradman ​Best all scored tries ⁠to give Australia a 26-2 halftime lead. Samoa had the most vocal support in the sellout crowd ⁠of 41,529 at Sydney Football Stadium but their talented team were only able to ​give them an early Stephen Crichton penalty to cheer before the break.

Crichton finally ⁠got them over the try line early in the second half off a Walsh error but ⁠the ​Kangaroos fullback scored his second try three minutes later. Centre Izack Tago had the Samoan flags flying again when he crossed in the corner on the ⁠hour mark but Walsh soon had his hat-trick to put Australia 38-12 ahead.

Winger Jack ⁠Bostock crossed ⁠for Australia's eighth try in a last 10 minutes of action punctuated by scuffles, with Cameron Munster kicking his sixth conversion ‌to round ‌out the scoring.