Israeli carrier Israir in talks to purchase local rival Arkia

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 16:59 IST
Israeli carrier Israir in talks to purchase local rival Arkia

Israeli airline Israir is in preliminary talks to buy its main local ​rival Arkia in a bid to better compete against foreign carriers, ​Chief Executive Uri Sirkis said in a letter to ‌staff.

Local ​media have reported that privately owned Arkia has recently suffered a loss, and though its results have not been published its owners said the airline had fallen into a "crisis" and they were working to find a ‌solution. Arkia stressed "its operations continue as usual" and it was "looking forward, making the adjustments required by a changing reality, maintaining operational stability, and continuing to develop its activity."

Israir, valued at $144 million, and privately held Arkia are the second- and third-largest Israeli airlines behind flag carrier El Al. In a letter to employees over the weekend ‌seen by Reuters, Sirkis said that while Arkia is a worthy and respected competitor, Israir has invested more heavily in infrastructure, technology and future development – ‌including the purchase of eight aircraft, forming partnerships with hotels and taking a stake in a credit card firm.

COMPETITIVE CHALLENGE TO INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES "That gives us a significant advantage today," Sirkis said. "All these investments together place us as a significant potential buyer. Now there is an opportunity to leverage this infrastructure."

He noted that Israir aims to carry 3.5 million passengers by 2030, with ⁠a fleet ​of some 20 aircraft. "If the move ⁠is approved .. we will create an amazing aviation group that will compete on price and service against the major international airlines operating in Israel," Sirkis said, adding it would create "significant annual savings ⁠in operating expenses and allow us to build a real competitive challenger under the Israeli flag."

"This is not a takeover move; it is a move to strengthen Israeli aviation. ​It is a move that secures the future of all of us, of Israir and of Arkia alike" and "could change the map ⁠of Israeli aviation." Israir holds a 12% market share of passengers using Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv so far in 2026, while Arkia has nearly 11%. They have traditionally mainly operated on domestic routes ⁠and ​to Europe, but recently both have begun longer-haul flights to New York.

LONG-TERM APPROACH Arkia also now flies to destinations in Asia, such as Thailand and Vietnam, and plans flights to the Philippines starting in January.

Israeli media have reported that Arkia made a loss of $30 million over the first three quarters ⁠of 2026, though Arkia says that as a private company it does not publish its financial results, so data are not official. Media also reported ⁠that its owners were considering a capital ⁠injection. Arkia is owned by the Nakash brothers, who said in a statement: "The Nakash Group is working to find solutions to the crisis Arkia has fallen into, with the aim of rehabilitating the company and bringing about its recovery. ‌Its approach is uncompromising, professional, ‌and long-term, with the well-being of passengers and employees at the forefront."

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