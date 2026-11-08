Sudan detains ex-ruling party head Haroun wanted by ICC

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 19:24 IST
Sudan detains ex-ruling party head Haroun wanted by ICC

​Sudan's army has detained ​a former senior Islamist official ‌from ousted ​strongman Omar al-Bashir's era who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, officials from his ‌party said.

Ahmed Haroun, who chairs Sudan's former ruling National Congress Party, has been hiding for years and is wanted by the International Criminal Court ‌over alleged war crimes and genocide in the Darfur region in ‌the early 2000s. He has dismissed the charges as political.

In a televised podcast interview on Saturday, Haroun had said the NCP and army may not be politically ⁠aligned ​but were united in ⁠Sudan's civil war against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Two NCP officials confirmed Haroun's ⁠arrest, but it was unclear why the army moved against an ally.

There was ​no immediate comment from the Sudanese army or reaction from the ⁠ICC. Operatives from the Islamist movement say they helped the army's advances against the ⁠RSF ​during more than three years of war that has caused waves of ethnic killings, famine and mass displacement. The conflict has drawn ⁠in foreign powers and created what the UN calls the world's biggest ⁠humanitarian crisis.

The NCP ⁠is rooted in Sudan's Islamist movement, which was dominant in the early Bashir era during the 1990s.

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