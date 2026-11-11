Nine people seriously hurt in South Korea bus crash involving multiple vehicles

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 07:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 07:01 IST
Nine people seriously hurt in South Korea bus crash involving multiple vehicles

‌A bus ​crashed into multiple vehicles in the ‌Bundang district of South Korea on Wednesday, leaving nine people seriously ‌injuredand 48 with minor injuries, according ‌to the fire agency.

The bus struck the vehicles at around ⁠7:34 ​a.m. (2234 ⁠GMT on Tuesday), including some waiting at ⁠a traffic light, before crashing into ​a median barrier, the National ⁠Fire Agency said, citing a witness. The accident ⁠in ​Bundang, in Seongnam city south of Seoul, involved 32 ⁠vehicles, including four buses, a ⁠truck ⁠and 27 passenger cars, according to the agency.

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