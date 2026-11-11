Nine people seriously hurt in South Korea bus crash involving multiple vehicles
A bus crashed into multiple vehicles in the Bundang district of South Korea on Wednesday, leaving nine people seriously injuredand 48 with minor injuries, according to the fire agency.
The bus struck the vehicles at around 7:34 a.m. (2234 GMT on Tuesday), including some waiting at a traffic light, before crashing into a median barrier, the National Fire Agency said, citing a witness. The accident in Bundang, in Seongnam city south of Seoul, involved 32 vehicles, including four buses, a truck and 27 passenger cars, according to the agency.