Vehicle plows into pedestrians in Los Angeles, killing three, fire department says

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 08:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 08:44 IST
Vehicle plows into pedestrians in Los Angeles, killing three, fire department says

‌A vehicle ​plowed into a group of pedestrians in the North Hollywood district of ‌Los Angeles on Tuesday, killing three people and leaving at least three others critically injured, the city fire department reported. The three injured ‌people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to ‌an online statement posted by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were no official details immediately available on the circumstances of the incident, which ⁠occurred ​shortly before ⁠6 p.m. PST (0200 GMT). But local television station KCAL-TV, a CBS News affiliate, reported ⁠that a car crashed into a food stand near a ​bus stop along a major thoroughfare, Lankershim Boulevard, that runs through ⁠the busy NoHo commercial and arts districtin the city's San Fernando ⁠Valley.

Aerial ​news video footage of the scene from KCAL showed a white-colored, partially crumpled small SUV that appeared to have ⁠run up onto the sidewalk under a blue canopy and ⁠into ⁠the side of a mass-transit shelter structure.

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