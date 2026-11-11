Russia says it arrests two suspected Polish spies in Kaliningrad, Interfax reports

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 13:32 IST
Russia says it arrests two suspected Polish spies in Kaliningrad, Interfax reports

Russia's Federal Security Service said on Wednesday it had arrested two people it described as ‌agents of the Polish secret services for gathering information on ‌military facilities in Russia's western Kaliningrad region, Interfax reported.

Interfax also cited the FSB as saying it had warned seven Polish citizens and three Russian nationals ⁠over ​what it ⁠said were their contacts with the Polish security services. A spokesperson for the Polish ⁠minister in charge of special services said he would not comment ​on statements posted online by Russian intelligence services.

"On National Independence ⁠Day, I view them, in particular, as yet another provocation and an act ⁠of ​disinformation," Jacek Dobrzynski wrote on X. Poland celebrates its Independence Day on Wednesday. The Kaliningrad region is a Russian exclave ⁠on the Baltic Sea that borders Poland and Lithuania. It has ⁠occasionally been a ⁠flashpoint between Russia and the European Union and NATO.

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