Iran will not allow enriched nuclear material to leave the country, security chief says

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 15:53 IST
Iran will not allow enriched nuclear material to leave the country, security chief says

Iran will not allow ​even a single particle of enriched ‌nuclear ​material to leave the country and there will be consequences in the event of any new US strikes on the ‌Islamic Republic, Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said in televised remarks.

Rezaei was speaking to Lebanon's pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV after US officials downplayed the need for additional military action against Iran, ‌with analysts noting President Donald Trump's more conciliatory tone since the Republicans' defeat ‌in the November 3 midterm elections. Rezaei has said there are currently no negotiations taking place between Tehran and Washington.

"Any new US attacks will also be met with targeting US bases far away," he said. Iran's Supreme ⁠Leader ​has issued a ⁠directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, two senior Iranian sources said in May.

The ⁠IAEA estimates that Iran had 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60% — a level far higher ​than needed for civilian use — when Israel and the US attacked Iranian nuclear ⁠facilities in June 2025. How much of that has survived is unclear. Israel, the United States and other ⁠Western ​countries have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons. Iran denies the accusation.

Washington has said nuclear issues must be part of any initial negotiations with Iran aimed at ⁠ending the war between the two countries. Iran has sent the United States a nuclear proposal ⁠via Qatar, to be ⁠discussed only after Washington meets seven demands which Tehran has presented, a senior Iranian official told Reuters last week.

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