Germany to set up state gas reserve after missing winter storage targets
The German government will go ahead with a planned 24-terawatt-hour state gas reserve to be funded by user surcharges, the economy ministry said, following criticism over missed storage targets for the winter heating season this year. The additional state buffer, which amounts to about 10% of the nation's gas storage capacity, will be accumulated over up to three years, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The ministry stressed it does not replace stock-keeping in the private sector. "The gas reserve does not relieve market participants of their responsibilities, which include winter preparedness as well as meeting supply obligations," it said.
To fund the effort, households would likely see 0.3% to 0.5% higher gas prices, the ministry said. ($1 = 0.8957 euros)