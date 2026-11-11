Role of "diaspora will become increasingly important" in India’s Viksit Bharat journey: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the Indian diaspora would play an increasingly important role in India's journey towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, highlighting its knowledge, expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, technological capabilities and global networks. Speaking during the launch of the website for the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2027 in Delhi, Jaishankar said that the opportunities emerging in India would further encourage overseas Indians to collaborate, reconnect and contribute to the country's growth and development.

"As India moves forward towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, as laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the role of our diaspora will become increasingly important. Their knowledge, expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, technological capabilities, and global networks will all contribute to India's growth and development," Jaishankar said. He further said, "Equally, our progress at home, the expanding opportunities, and the new avenues that are emerging will, we are confident, encourage the diaspora to collaborate, reconnect, and contribute even more."

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Jaishankar added, "So, the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be an opportunity not just to celebrate our shared heritage but also to renew our partnership for the future." West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also present at the event.

Speaking about the newly launched website, Jaishankar said, "The website for the 19th PBD has been designed as a single point of information for participants." He also announced the launch of the PBD special Bharat Ko Janiye quiz through an AI-enabled public diplomacy platform.

"So we are also today launching our much-awaited PBD special Bharat ko Janiye quiz through this AI-enabled public diplomacy platform," he said. "This quiz will run for over a month, and the winners would be invited for a 10-day tour of India," he added.

Jaishankar said the platform would host activities beyond the special quiz, including games, quizzes on special occasions, crosswords and puzzles. "The platform goes beyond the PBD special quiz, and it will host games, quizzes on special occasions, crosswords, puzzles, and other engagements all throughout the year. And I invite our diaspora members to participate in it in large numbers."

He said the website would also serve as a source of practical information for participants, including details about the event programme and arrangements. "It will provide details of the convention programme, the logistical arrangements, the important advisories that we need, and most importantly, the attractions and the sights to see in and around Kolkata, along with essential information," he said.

The 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held in Kolkata from January 7 to 9, 2027, in collaboration with the West Bengal government. The event commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's return to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915. (ANI)