GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech lifts world stocks as CoreWeave revives AI trade

Technology ​stocks lifted world shares on Wednesday as investors looked past mounting expectations of further ‌Federal ​Reserve tightening and focused on renewed optimism about artificial intelligence after strong results from cloud computing firm CoreWeave. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3% by 1213 GMT, nearing its August record high, as investors piled back into AI-linked stocks, echoing a technology-driven rally in Asia after last week's sector rout.

Nasdaq futures jumped 2% and S&P 500 futures rose 0.9% after CoreWeave ‌said it expected to become profitable in 2028, easing immediate concerns that demand may not be strong enough to support the company's debt-fuelled expansion. Its shares rose 16% in US premarket trading, rebounding from an 18-month low hit last week after a Democratic sweep in US midterm elections triggered a sharp selloff in AI-related stocks on concerns that infrastructure investment could slow.

"The results confirm that demand for AI is still very strong," said Alberto Conca, CIO at Swiss wealth manager LFG+ZEST. "However, CoreWeave still faces significant questions over ‌the sustainability of its debt burden." MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares jumped 1.5% for a third straight day of gains, helped by a 2.6% rise in South Korea and a 3.6% increase in Taiwan . Japan's Nikkei climbed ‌1.3%.

Conca said the equity rally was broadening beyond the AI-linked stocks that had led markets in recent years, with value sectors and Europe attracting new interest. He also said that earnings growth remained robust enough to support equities despite pressure on valuations across parts of the AI sector. Investors were also watching Anthropic, which is pressing ahead with its listing at a $1.4 trillion valuation, setting up a key test of Wall Street's faith in the AI boom.

Nvidia shares rose in premarket trading after two days of steep losses that erased about $430 billion following reports its CEO Jensen Huang may have ⁠been the target ​of a foreign intelligence operation linked to an alleged Chinese spy. Beijing ⁠called the accusations "groundless", while Nvidia has said its board has no reason to believe US national security or company secrets were compromised and that Huang has committed to cooperating with the internal review.

50-BP HIKE IN PLAY Data on Tuesday showed core US inflation ran at a monthly rate of 0.3% ⁠in October, higher than the forecast 0.2%. Before the data landed, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said a core reading of 0.3% would prompt him to consider a 50-basis-point rate hike at the next meeting in December.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said two more rate ​rises were needed, and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee warned of a "real inflation issue" on hand, while Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson called for gradual rate hikes. The chorus of hawkish rhetoric hit Wall Street on Tuesday and sent ⁠Fed funds futures tumbling. A quarter-point rate hike in December is now essentially locked in and markets price a 10% chance of a bigger 50 basis-point rise.

"The risk from where we are is that inflation expectations become entrenched and what was going to be a mild hiking cycle is becoming more ⁠and ​more hawkish," said Justin Onuekwusi, CEO of investments at St. James's Place. "That is a risk." US Treasury markets were closed for the Veterans Day holiday after a sharp selloff on Tuesday, when 2-year yields jumped 18 basis points.

Asian bonds were under pressure, pushing Japan's 10-year government bond yield up 10 basis points to 2.793%, while euro zone debt markets stabilised, with Germany's benchmark 10-year yield broadly unchanged at around 3.3%. The repricing of interest rate expectations lifted the dollar further, sending the index ⁠that measures its performance against other major currencies to a four-week high of around 102.5, up 0.3% on the day.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar steadied after a nearly 0.9% slide on Tuesday when traders bet the Reserve Bank of Australia ⁠would begin cutting rates in 2027 after five rate hikes this ⁠year. Gold bounced 0.4% to $4,047 an ounce, recovering some ground after a 2.6% slide in the previous session when a stronger US dollar and hawkish Fed remarks weighed on the precious metal.

Oil prices also rebounded from two-month lows after Tehran said it would not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to leave the country, reducing hopes of an imminent ‌de-escalation in the Iran war. Brent ‌crude rose 1.4% to $92.8 a barrel.