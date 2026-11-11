Europe should be present at every stage of talks with Russia, Zelenskiy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Europe must have a seat at talks on ending the Ukraine-Russia war and that the United States should exert pressure on Moscow, after trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi.
"Ukraine’s priority is to end the war as soon as possible with a dignified peace. We believe that Europe must be represented at every stage of real diplomacy," he said on X, following a report from Ukraine's negotiators.