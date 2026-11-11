Europe should be present at every stage of talks with Russia, Zelenskiy says

​President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Wednesday ​that Europe must ‌have a seat at talks on ending the Ukraine-Russia war ‌and that the United ‌States should exert pressure on Moscow, after trilateral peace ⁠talks ​in ⁠Abu Dhabi.

"Ukraine’s priority is to end ⁠the war as soon ​as possible with a dignified ⁠peace. We believe that ⁠Europe ​must be represented at every stage of real ⁠diplomacy," he said on ⁠X, following ⁠a report from Ukraine's negotiators.