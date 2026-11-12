Rugby-Wales rest winger Adams for New Zealand Nations Championship clash 

Wales have made four changes to ​their side for the Nations ​Championship fixture against New ‌Zealand on ​Saturday, including winger Gabriel Hamer-Webb winning a second cap in place of Josh Adams. • Adams scored ‌two tries in the 28-21 victory over Japan last weekend, but is rested with Hamer-Webb making up a back three that also includes Louis Rees-Zammit and ‌New Zealand-born fullback Blair Murray.

• Sam Costelow continues at flyhalf alongside ‌Tomos Williams at scrumhalf, with Max Llewellyn and Eddie James the centre pairing. • James Botham is named in the number six jersey in a back row alongside Jac Morgan and ⁠number ​eight Taine Basham, ⁠who replaces the injured Aaron Wainwright.

• Dafydd Jenkins and Adam Beard are in the second ⁠row, while captain and hooker Dewi Lake has props Nicky Smith and Archie ​Griffin either side of him. • “We have to go up another level this ⁠weekend and be more ruthless,” Wales coach Steve Tandy said. “We have one of the best ⁠teams ​in the world coming. We want to be better and put in an 80-minute performance.”

Team: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Eddie James, 12-Max ⁠Llewellyn, 11-Gabriel Hamer-Webb, 10-Sam Costelow, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Taine Basham, 7-Jac Morgan, 6-James Botham, ⁠5-Adam Beard, 4-Dafydd ⁠Jenkins, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Nicky Smith Replacements: Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Ben Carter, Taine Plumtree, Reuben Morgan-Williams, ‌Dan ‌Edwards, Louie Hennessey.