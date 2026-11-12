Putin proposes joint Russian-Ukrainian aid mission to city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, Ifax reports 

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 18:18 IST
Putin proposes joint Russian-Ukrainian aid mission to city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, Ifax reports 

​President Vladimir ​Putin on Thursday ‌told US ​envoys that Russia was proposing ‌a joint Russian-Ukrainian humanitarian mission to the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, ‌the Interfax news agency reported. Putin was ‌cited as saying that the mission could be modelled on a similar ⁠initiative ​that ⁠allowed residents to leave the Russian-controlled town ⁠of Oleshky in southeastern Ukraine at the ​end of last month and ⁠for aid to be brought in ⁠for ​those who chose to remain.

Russia needed 5 days to ⁠clear the area near Kostiantynivka of mines, ⁠Putin ⁠was cited as saying.

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