Putin proposes joint Russian-Ukrainian aid mission to city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, Ifax reports
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told US envoys that Russia was proposing a joint Russian-Ukrainian humanitarian mission to the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. Putin was cited as saying that the mission could be modelled on a similar initiative that allowed residents to leave the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky in southeastern Ukraine at the end of last month and for aid to be brought in for those who chose to remain.
Russia needed 5 days to clear the area near Kostiantynivka of mines, Putin was cited as saying.