​President Donald ​Trump said on ‌Thursday he ​wanted Vice President JD Vance to ‌focus "his complete and total attention" on any crime and corruption in Democratic-run US ‌cities, saying that effort could ‌save more money than a deal with Iran. "Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED ⁠with ​the ⁠correction of this large scale criminal activity. ⁠CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood!" ​Trump wrote on social media. "We don’t ⁠need a deal with Iran. Those ⁠days ​have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of ⁠Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their ⁠Strait!"

Vance ⁠has participated recently in outreach to Iran.