Norway security service says Russian intelligence could carry out sabotage in coming year

There is good ​reason to expect that ​Russian intelligence will ‌carry out ​sabotage in Norway in the coming year, Norwegian security service PST said on ‌Thursday, adding that there had been a serious development in the threat of sabotage in 2026.

Hybrid warfare and sabotage on ‌European soil gained renewed attention after Germany in September ‌blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle Airport, prompting European Union members to call for new sanctions against Russia.