Heads of Kazakh wealth fund and railways arrested for suspected corruption
The heads of Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund and state railway company have been detained on suspicion of corruption, Kazakhstan's domestic security service said on Thursday.
In a statement, the National Security Committee said Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of the Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund, and Yelzhas Otynshiyev, chairman of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) railway company, had been arrested along with other, unidentified individuals. It said they were "suspected of committing a corruption-related crime".
Samruk-Kazyna said it was cooperating with investigators and that its companies were continuing to operate as normal. It did not give any details of the investigation. "All obligations to investors, creditors, international financial institutions and business partners remain valid and are performed in accordance with the terms of the current agreements," it said.
Samruk-Kazyna controls major assets across Kazakhstan's energy, transport, telecoms and infrastructure sectors, including the national airline Air Astana and state oil and gas company KazMunayGaz. The fund owns KTZ outright. The railway operator has said it is preparing for a planned international IPO.
Reuters has contacted KTZ for comment.