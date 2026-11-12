USPS plans 11% fuel surcharge on package deliveries

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 21:13 IST
USPS plans 11% fuel surcharge on package deliveries

​The cash-strapped ​US Postal Service said ‌on Thursday ​it is seeking approval for ‌an 11% price hike for domestic priority mail and package deliveries in January to ‌deal with rising fuel costs.

USPS, ‌which needs approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission for the price increase, said ⁠it ​was ⁠not planning to hike the price of first ⁠class stamps in January, which ​rose in July from 78 to 82 ⁠cents. The surcharge is rising from ⁠a temporary ​8% surcharge that was imposed in April. USPS said ⁠this week its transportation expenses in the ⁠12 ⁠months ending Sept. 30 rose by $225 million due to ‌higher ‌fuel costs.

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