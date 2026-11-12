US CDC confirms six measles-related deaths in 2026
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed six measles-related deaths in the country this year, according to the agency's website on Thursday.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed six measles-related deaths in the country this year, according to the agency's website on Thursday.
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