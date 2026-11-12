US CDC confirms six measles-related deaths in 2026

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 22:56 IST
US CDC confirms six measles-related deaths in 2026

​The ‌US ​Centers ‌for Disease Control and ‌Prevention confirmed ‌six ⁠measles-related deaths ​in ⁠the country ⁠this year, ​according to ⁠the agency's ⁠website ​on Thursday.

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