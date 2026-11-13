Microsoft 365, Outlook down for thousands of US users, Downdetector shows
Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams were down for thousands of US users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.
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Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams were down for thousands of US users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.
Here are more details:
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