EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer to stop selling Premarin hormone therapy in Canada

Pfizer will no longer sell its hormone replacement ​therapy Premarin, which has been available as a ​vaginal cream and three strengths ‌of oral tablets, ​in Canada following an internal review.

Premarin vaginal cream, used to treat symptoms of menopause, has been in shortage in Canada since June and ‌no further batches will be supplied, Pfizer Canada confirmed to Reuters on Thursday. Demand for hormone replacement therapy has been rising, particularly in the United States, where prescriptions have increased following the FDA's November 2025 removal of long-standing safety warnings ‌from the treatments.

Some other hormone therapy products to treat menopause symptoms are also facing supply constraints ‌in Canada. Earlier this month, Health Canada said certain strengths of estradiol transdermal patches made by Bayer and Sandoz were in short supply, with intermittent shortages expected to continue until early 2027. The discontinuation of Premarin products, alongside shortages of some estradiol patches, could add ⁠to pressure ​on Canada's menopause drug supply.

The ⁠decision was not related to any new safety, efficacy or quality concerns, Pfizer said, adding that other treatment options were available ⁠in Canada. Existing inventories of Premarin tablets in 0.3 milligram, 0.625 mg and 1.25 mg strengths are expected to last ​until about mid-2027, although stocks could run out sooner if demand increases, the company said.

The move follows ⁠a separate supply disruption in India, where Pfizer suspended sales of Premarin vaginal cream in July, Reuters reported at the time. The ⁠company ​had said it was exploring options to resume supplies. Pfizer said its latest decision applied only to Canada and declined to comment on supply situations in other markets.

The treatment contains a mixture of estrogen ⁠hormones and is prescribed to treat vaginal dryness, painful intercourse and other symptoms of menopause caused by declining estrogen ⁠levels. Premarin cream and ⁠tablets are sold across the globe, including in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore.

Premarin Intravenous, used in hospitals for treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding due to ‌hormonal imbalance, ‌is not affected.