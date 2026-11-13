The Centers for ​Disease Control and Prevention confirmed six ​measles-related deaths in the ‌US this year, ​according to the agency's website on Thursday, as the country grapples with its worst resurgence of the ‌virus in decades.

The updated figure doubles the death toll recorded in 2025 and underscores the continuing spread of the highly contagious viral disease, which was declared eliminated in ‌the United States in 2000. Measles cases in the US have climbed above 5,000 ‌for the first time since 1991 and the Pan American Health Organization's expert commission is expected to decidein coming days whether the country should retain its measles-free status.

Pennsylvania has been the ⁠hardest-hit state ​in the outbreak. As ⁠of November 4, the state had confirmed six measles-associated deaths this year. The Wisconsin Department of ⁠Health Services has reported an infant's death, while New York reported its first known measles-associated ​death in more than 30 years.

The CDC did not disclose the specific ⁠states where the six deaths it confirmed occurred. The discrepancy arose after the CDC, under US ⁠Health Secretary ​Robert F. Kennedy Jr., switched from state health departments' figures to the National Center for Health Statistics' mortality data to track measles deaths.

The Department of ⁠Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Measles can ⁠be prevented ⁠through the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, which is about 97% effective after two doses.