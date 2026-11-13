EXCLUSIVE-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 00:54 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say

Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship ‌with a second employee, according to two people familiar with the matter, Reuters has learned.

The revelation follows two ‌other extramarital affairs that led to his resignation ‌Thursday. The two women are Alice Huang, who US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, ⁠Nvidia’s ​vice president ⁠of health care. Reuters is not naming the second employee. ⁠Attempts to reach the woman were not successful.

Nvidia declined ​to comment. Powell, Jensen Huang, and a representative for ⁠Nvidia's board did not reply to requests for comment. ⁠Alice ​Huang could not be reached for comment. Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in ⁠a November 8 statement following the reports of his relationship ⁠with ⁠Alice Huang, without referring to her by name.

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