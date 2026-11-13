Norway says it would not let in Russian, Belarusian professional athletes to compete

​The Norwegian ​government ‌said on ​Thursday it would expel Russian ‌and Belarusian professional athletes and support staff if they enter ‌Norway to participate in ‌sporting events, citing Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Russian elite sports have ⁠close ​ties ⁠to Russian authorities and state structures. ⁠The Government therefore believes ​that Russian participation in international ⁠sports cannot be seen independently ⁠of ​Russia's continued war of aggression against Ukraine. Belarus ⁠has supported and facilitated Russia's ⁠warfare," ⁠it said in a statement.