Norway says it would not let in Russian, Belarusian professional athletes to compete
The Norwegian government said on Thursday it would expel Russian and Belarusian professional athletes and support staff if they enter Norway to participate in sporting events, citing Russia's war in Ukraine.
"Russian elite sports have close ties to Russian authorities and state structures. The Government therefore believes that Russian participation in international sports cannot be seen independently of Russia's continued war of aggression against Ukraine. Belarus has supported and facilitated Russia's warfare," it said in a statement.