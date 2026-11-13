Norway says it would not let in Russian, Belarusian professional athletes to compete

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 01:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 01:21 IST
Norway says it would not let in Russian, Belarusian professional athletes to compete

​The Norwegian ​government ‌said on ​Thursday it would expel Russian ‌and Belarusian professional athletes and support staff if they enter ‌Norway to participate in ‌sporting events, citing Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Russian elite sports have ⁠close ​ties ⁠to Russian authorities and state structures. ⁠The Government therefore believes ​that Russian participation in international ⁠sports cannot be seen independently ⁠of ​Russia's continued war of aggression against Ukraine. Belarus ⁠has supported and facilitated Russia's ⁠warfare," ⁠it said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
King Charles marks 50 years of his youth charity with Elton John on radio show

King Charles marks 50 years of his youth charity with Elton John on radio sh...

Global
2
FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

Global
3
FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

Global
4
Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least one, injures 10

Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least one, injures 10

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026