Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Nicolas ​Cage transformed ‘from within’ for ‘Madden,’ co-star Kathryn ​Hahn says

Nicolas Cage so ‌fully transformed ​himself into NFL legend John Madden for the new biopic “Madden” that co-star Kathryn Hahn says she spent an entire ‌production with him without ever feeling she had met the real Cage. Hahn, who plays Madden’s wife Virginia, said Cage remained covered in prosthetics throughout production, transforming him into Madden more ‌than just physically.

'The inner child in me is screaming': Jamie Campbell Bower on joining 'Lord of ‌the Rings' series

British actor Jamie Campbell Bower said joining "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" fulfilled a childhood dream as the cast gathered in London for the global premiere of ⁠the fantasy series' ​third season on ⁠Tuesday. Speaking to Reuters, the "Stranger Things" and "Harry Potter" star recalled receiving the email offering him a role in the ⁠series.

Actor Stacy Keach, known for playing Hammer, Hamlet and Hemingway, dead at 85

Actor Stacy Keach, ​who portrayed rugged characters such as fictional detective Mike Hammer and legendary American ⁠novelist Ernest Hemingway, died on Tuesday at the age of 85, his wife said in a statement to ⁠Hollywood ​trade publication Variety. Keach died in Poland "after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure," Malgosia Tomassi said in a statement to ⁠Variety.

Stock tips with a beat: Samsung Securities' AI K-pop group racks up views

Stock brokerage ⁠Samsung Securities has ⁠found brand ambassadors who never skip rehearsal and are unlikely to make tabloid headlines: a four-member, AI-generated K-pop girl group called LUMINA. The band's ‌debut music ‌video, "Override", passed 3 million YouTube views about five ​weeks after release.