Soccer-Italy seal dominant win over France as Kane sets England appearance record

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 03:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 03:19 IST
Soccer-Italy seal dominant win over France as Kane sets England appearance record

Italy ​produced a ​dominant performance to ‌beat France ​3-1 on in the Nations League on ‌Thursday as Harry Kane set the record for England appearances in a 2-1 ‌victory over Croatia. Michael Olise gave France ‌the lead in Milan, but a double from Francesco Pio Esposito and one from ⁠Davide ​Frattesi ⁠secured a deserved win for the Italians.

Kane converted ⁠a second-half penalty to ensure it was ​a happy occasion as he earned ⁠his 126th cap, surpassing Peter Shilton's total ⁠of ​125. World champions Spain won 2-0 in the Czech Republic to stay ⁠top of Group 3 in League A, ⁠three ⁠points ahead of England before they meet on Sunday.

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