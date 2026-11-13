Tennis-Gauff beats Kostyuk, awaits Pegula result at WTA Finals

Coco ​Gauff rallied to beat Marta ​Kostyuk 6-4 7-5 at ‌the ​WTA Finals on Thursday and now needs fellow American Jessica Pegula to lose in order to ‌reach the semi-finals of the season-ending championships.

After sealing the first set with a stab volley that sent fans leaping to their feet under sunny ‌California desert skies, Gauff rallied from 1-5 down in the second, ‌winning six games in a row to keep her hopes of a second WTA Finals title alive. "I was fully prepared to play a third set there," said Gauff, ⁠who ​needed treatment on ⁠her hip during the second set.

Whether twice major champion Gauff advances to the semis ⁠or is eliminated now hinges on her friend and frequent doubles partner Pegula, ​who takes on Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova later on Thursday. Pegula will ⁠advance if she beats Noskova, who has booked her spot in the semi-finals by winning ⁠the ​group.

Kostyuk, who won the Madrid title and reached the French Open semi-finals, was already eliminated coming into her match against Gauff ⁠having lost to Noskova and Pegula. Kostyuk, who joined the eight-player tournament as an ⁠alternate after ⁠world number one Elena Rybakina withdrew due to illness, failed to win a set in her three matches.