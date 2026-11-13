Zelenskiy says agenda for Russian talks should include ceasefires

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 04:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 04:15 IST
Zelenskiy says agenda for Russian talks should include ceasefires

President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy on Thursday welcomed ​news that Europeans ‌would be ​present at the next round of US-brokered peace talks with Russia, ‌and expressed hope that the agenda would include steps towards ceasefires and de-escalating the conflict. Zelenskiy, speaking after talks ‌with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, said ‌it was important that the peace process had restarted, following the first talks in nine months earlier this week in ⁠Abu ​Dhabi.

"It's important ⁠that everything is unblocked," Zelenskiy said, after meeting the US envoys ⁠whilst in Dublin to attend a European summit. "We decided that ​we will work on an agenda about any ⁠kind of de-escalation, some kind of ceasefires... I hope that we ⁠will ​have such agenda. Yes, this is important." Earlier on Thursday, Witkoff had announced a new ⁠round of talks would take place soon involving European officials, ⁠after he ⁠and Kushner met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

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