Russian drone strike kills two in Ukraine's Sumy region, governor says

A ​Russian drone ​strike has ‌killed two people ​in the northern Ukrainian ‌region of Sumy, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram late on Thursday. In ‌Rivne in the north-west, ‌five were injured after a Russian drone hit an apartment building, ⁠a ​local ⁠Ukrainian official said on Telegram early on ⁠Friday.

In Russia's Belgorod region bordering ​Ukraine, a man was killed and ⁠another four injured in a ⁠drone ​attack, local officials said on Telegram on Thursday. Reuters could ⁠not immediately independently confirm the reports. ⁠Russia ⁠and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.