Russian drone strike kills two in Ukraine's Sumy region, governor says
A Russian drone strike has killed two people in the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram late on Thursday. In Rivne in the north-west, five were injured after a Russian drone hit an apartment building, a local Ukrainian official said on Telegram early on Friday.
In Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, a man was killed and another four injured in a drone attack, local officials said on Telegram on Thursday. Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the reports. Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.