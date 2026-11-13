US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 05:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 05:42 IST
US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

WASHINGTON, Nov ​12 - US ​Senate ‌Banking Committee Chairman ​Tim Scott sent ‌letters on Thursday to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Nvidia's ‌former CEO Jensen Huang ‌to testify over recent developments at the company. "Recent ⁠reports ​raise ⁠serious concerns about our ⁠national security and the protection ​of sensitive US technology," ⁠Scott wrote on X.

"I am ⁠requesting ​that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and ⁠Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify ⁠before ⁠the Senate Banking Committee."

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