US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 - US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott sent letters on Thursday to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang to testify over recent developments at the company. "Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive US technology," Scott wrote on X.
"I am requesting that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee."