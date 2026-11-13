US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 06:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 06:42 IST
US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

(Adds letters on additional testimony in paragraphs 8-10) By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Nov ​12 - US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott sent ​letters on Thursday to Commerce Secretary ‌Howard Lutnick ​and Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang asking them to testify over recent developments at the company. Huang stepped down from Nvidia, one of the major engines behind ‌the AI boom, after reports of a romantic relationship with a businesswoman named Alice Huang whom US authorities suspect of spying for the Chinese government.

In addition, a growing number of lawmakers have criticized Lutnick for the administration's refusal to ‌add dozens of Chinese companies to a key US trade blacklist, and over whether the government was properly ‌overseeing Nvidia's exports to China. "Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive US technology," Scott wrote on X. "I am requesting that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee."

Spokespeople for Huang and Lutnick ⁠could not ​immediately be reached. Scott said he ⁠would consider subpoenaing Huang if he does not voluntarily appear. "The American people deserve answers," Scott said.

Senior White House officials were separately discussing whether Lutnick ⁠should be pushed out, two people familiar with the situation said, as the desire to take action rose across Washington. Separately, the ​chairs of three House committees, including the head of the Foreign Affairs panel, Brian Mast, wrote ⁠to Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter, requiring them to appear for closed-door transcribed interviews on December 1 and December 2, respectively, or face ⁠subpoenas ​to compel their appearances.

"There are clear national security concerns that need to be addressed immediately,” Mast, as well as House China Select Committee Chair John Moolenaar and House Intelligence Committee Chair Rick Crawford, wrote in the ⁠letter. They also asked Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler to testify at a December 3 hearing.

China has denied ⁠Alice Huang is a ⁠spy and US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Thursday that the Justice Department has not yet reached a conclusion on whether she is or not. Alice Huang could ‌not be reached ‌for comment.

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