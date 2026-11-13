Tennis-Pegula wins thriller at WTA Finals, Gauff eliminated

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 07:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 07:35 IST
Tennis-Pegula wins thriller at WTA Finals, Gauff eliminated

Jessica ​Pegula saved a match point en ​route to a gritty 7-6(2) ‌4-6 7-5 ​win over Linda Noskova on Thursday to advance out of her round-robin group at the WTA Finals and send fellow ‌American Coco Gauff packing from the season-ending championships. Pegula had a career-high 16 aces while big-serving Wimbledon champion Noskova had a career-high 15 double faults in a see-saw battle that spanned 2 ‌hours and 45 minutes at the tournament, which was moved from Riyadh to Indian Wells ‌due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

In the end, Noskova, Gauff and Pegula all finished 2-1 in the group while alternate Marta Kostyuk went 0-3. Noskova went 5-2 in sets to win the group, followed by ⁠Pegula at ​5-3 and Gauff at ⁠4-3.

The win sets up a first meeting between Pegula and Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the semi-finals on ⁠Saturday. Earlier, Gauff rallied to beat Kostyuk 6-4 7-5 on Stadium Two.

After sealing the first set with ​a stab volley that sent fans leaping to their feet under sunny California desert ⁠skies, Gauff rallied from 1-5 down in the second, winning six games in a row. "I was fully prepared ⁠to ​play a third set there," said Gauff, who needed treatment on her hip during the second set.

Kostyuk, who won the Madrid title and reached the French Open semi-finals, was ⁠already eliminated coming into her match against Gauff having lost to Noskova and Pegula. Kostyuk, who ⁠joined the eight-player ⁠tournament as an alternate after world number one Elena Rybakina withdrew due to illness, failed to win a set in her three matches.

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