China warns tougher US chip curbs could disrupt global supply chain

China ​has "always opposed the ​abuse of ‌export control ​measures", a foreign ministry spokesperson said on ‌Friday when asked about tougher chip curbs the US is preparing to advance ‌and whether China views these potential ‌measures as violating the US-China trade truce. The measures would disrupt the stability of ⁠global industrial ​and ⁠supply chains, and this is not in ⁠line with any party's interests, ministry spokesperson ​Mao Ning said during a regular ⁠press briefing on Friday.

China and the US ⁠should ​work to implement the consensus reached by the two heads ⁠of states and maintain the steady development ⁠of ⁠trade and economic ties, Mao added.