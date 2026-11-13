Six people dead near Kenya's capital after building collapses - Citizen TV

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 16:22 IST
Six people dead near Kenya's capital after building collapses - Citizen TV

​Six people died ‌near Kenya's capital ​Nairobi after a building under construction collapsed on Friday, ‌local media outlet Citizen TV reported.

"Six people killed after a building under construction collapsed near the ‌SGR Terminus in Mlolongo on the Nairobi–Mombasa highway," ‌the outlet reported in a post on the X platform. The structure fell around 9:52 a.m., Citizen ⁠added. The ​accident happened ⁠weeks after another building, a 12-storey structure, also collapsed ⁠in Nairobi on October 23, killing eight people.

The Kenya ​Red Cross said in a post on ⁠X that at least three people had been rescued ⁠and ​taken to hospital. Building collapses in Kenya are frequent, and mainly caused by poor workmanship, ⁠substandard materials, weak supervision and faulty structural designs, among ⁠other ⁠factors, according to the state-run Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis.

(Writing ‌by ‌Elias Biryabarema; Editing by ​Alex Richardson)

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