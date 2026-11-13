US urges owners of 720,000 BMW vehicles to park outside over fire risks

​The National ​Highway Traffic Safety ‌Administration urged ​the owners of more than 720,000 ‌BMW vehicles to park outside due to fire risks until repairs can ‌be completed. BMW said Friday it ‌is recalling 720,796 vehicles due to a risk of fire while cars ⁠are ​parked ⁠and turned off. The vehicles were previously ⁠recalled in 2024 for a ​water pump issue and must be ⁠repaired again, NHTSA said, adding that ⁠owners "should ​park your vehicle outside and away from buildings and ⁠other vehicles until the vehicle is repaired."

BMW ⁠is ⁠still working on the recall fix.