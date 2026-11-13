US urges owners of 720,000 BMW vehicles to park outside over fire risks
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urged the owners of more than 720,000 BMW vehicles to park outside due to fire risks until repairs can be completed. BMW said Friday it is recalling 720,796 vehicles due to a risk of fire while cars are parked and turned off. The vehicles were previously recalled in 2024 for a water pump issue and must be repaired again, NHTSA said, adding that owners "should park your vehicle outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until the vehicle is repaired."
BMW is still working on the recall fix.